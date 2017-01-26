Event time: Feb. 10 - May 21. Open Tuesday-Sunday, 10 AM-5 PM Thurs until 8 PM

Eastman Johnson and a Nation Divided , on view Feb. 10–May 21, inaugurates a new series of focus exhibitions that highlights the Layton Art Collection, one of Milwaukee’s seminal collections of American and European art formed by Frederick Layton in the late 19th century. The yearly exhibition will explore in depth a significant work from the Layton Art Collection, providing new insights and interpretations.