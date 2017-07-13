Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert

Google Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert - 2017-07-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert - 2017-07-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert - 2017-07-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert - 2017-07-13 00:00:00

Lake Park Lutheran Church 2647 N. Stowell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 7:30pm

A concert of music for organ and piano will be presented by Mike Keegan of Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble, at Lake Park Lutheran Church, Wednesday July 26, 2017, at 7:30 P.M.

 

The concert will feature works by Vierne, Couperin, Haydn, Gigout, and other composers.

 

Freewill Offering to go to Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble.

 

Lake Park Lutheran Church is located at 2647 N. Stowell Ave., Milwaukee.  

 

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767 or visit the Eastwinds Music website, www.eastwindsmusic.webs.com

Info
Lake Park Lutheran Church 2647 N. Stowell Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211 View Map
Concerts
Google Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert - 2017-07-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert - 2017-07-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert - 2017-07-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert - 2017-07-13 00:00:00