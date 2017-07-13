Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble Presents Summer Organ Concert

Event time: 7:30pm

A concert of music for organ and piano will be presented by Mike Keegan of Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble, at Lake Park Lutheran Church, Wednesday July 26, 2017, at 7:30 P.M.

The concert will feature works by Vierne, Couperin, Haydn, Gigout, and other composers.

Freewill Offering to go to Eastwinds Chamber Ensemble.

Lake Park Lutheran Church is located at 2647 N. Stowell Ave., Milwaukee.

For additional information please call: Mike Keegan at (414) 225-1767 or visit the Eastwinds Music website, www.eastwindsmusic.webs.com