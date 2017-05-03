Event time: 12:00-9:00 p.m.

On Saturday June 3, 2017 Brown Deer will be celebrating the 4th annual Eat & Greet on the Street in the Original Village. This family friendly event will include kid activities, live music, and great food! Check out the following menu:

Tapas Pastiche Bistro & Wine Bar

Freshly Crafted Margaritas and Grilled Mexican Corn Poco Loco Cantina

Angus Hamburgers, Cheeseburgers, Usinger Brats, Grilled Chicken Breast, Hot Dogs Larry’s Market

Italian Sausage Sandwiches, Kids meal, and Homemade Ice Cream Sandwiches Schultz Delicatessen

Spicy Italian Beef and Pulled Pork Sliders/Chips Z’s Pub & Eatery

The main stage will include the following:

12:00 Brown Deer High School Pep Band

1:00 Jazz Whisperer

2:00 Cultural Dancing

5:00 Extra Crispy Brass Band

7:00 Big Spoon

Check out our community groups and local vendors! This year’s vendors include Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Goody Gourmets, JWade Confections, Trades of Hope, KNL Jewelry Shop, Carmen Bond (ceramics), Jean’s Clay Studio, the Education Foundation, Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control, Brown Deer Farmer’s Market, Chiropractic Company, Sweet Water, Garden of Eden Kingdom Living, Kooky Kanner, and Re/Max who will be giving away a hot air balloon ride. Don’t forget 102.1 will be present from 4:00-6:00 giving away free Summerfest tickets!

Free family friendly activities include a huge inflatable obstacle course, reptiles from Schlitz Audubon, craft activities, face painting and ice pops while supplies last! There will also be a Star Wars character strolling around the event. The fire department will be on site with their smoke house for kids to practice what to do in case of a fire. Children can also practice extinguishing fake fires with a fire hose. In addition, pony rides and tote bags will be available at the Farmers Market Booth for $1 each.

Two 50/50 raffles will be held with drawings at 3:00 and 6:00. Raffle tickets may be purchased at the Brown Deer Police Booth, where you will have the chance to meet Vader, our police K-9. Winners must be present to win. Proceeds from the raffle will be used for further Eat & Greet events!

Price: FREE