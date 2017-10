×

EAT FOR THE KITTIES!!!

Please help Second Hand Purrs raise much-needed funds.

Eat at Transfer Pizzeria between March 20 and April 2 and the shelter receives a percentage of your check.

No flyer is necessary, but you must tell your server that you are there for Second Hand Purrs when ordering.

The give-back rate is 20% Monday – Wednesday and 10% Thursday – Sunday.





Transfer Pizzeria

101 W Mitchell Street Milwaukee WI 53204 414-763-0438 KITCHEN HOURS: Sunday-Thursday 11am-10pm Friday-Saturday 11am-11pm http://transfermke.com/