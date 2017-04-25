"Echoes of the Masters" Concert

Event time: 1:30pm

The Wind Orchestra, under the direction of Dr. James Ripley, will perform on Sunday, May 7 in their concert titled “Echoes of the Masters. x93 The concert will be at 1:30 p.m. in the A. F. Siebert Chapel.

The concert will feature two works by Dutch composer Johan de Meij. In his works, de Meij borrows music by famous composers and recasts them in a contemporary wind orchestra setting. In one of his pieces, Echoes of San Marco , the orchestra is staged surrounding the audience in order to create an echo effect similar to those that would have been experienced in 17th century Venice. By encapsulating the audience in sound, the Wind Orchestra creates a deeply immersive and unique experience for listeners.

The group will also perform Symphony #4, which features a soprano soloist and a women’s choir. The text mirrors that of Gustav Mahler’s piece Songs for the Death of Children. This text originates from poems by Friedrich Rükert. The piece consists of 6 movements rooted in Mahler’s work. Voice professor Allison Hull will be featured as the soprano soloist. The concert will also include the first movement of a tuba concerto by Edward Gregson, performed by senior tubist, Karl Stefans. “Echoes of the Masters x93 is guaranteed to be a night of orchestral magnificence.

This event is free and open to the public.

