Edgar Winter Band To Perform At The Weill Center

Event time: 7:30PM

Winter's band includes: Edgar Winter on saxophone, keyboards, percussion and vocals; Doug Rappoport on guitar; Koko Powell, bass; and Jason Carpenter on drums.

Edgar is best known for his # 1 charting hit single “Frankenstein x93 and the ever popular “Free Ride x93 from his 1973 release They Only Come Out at Night, which stayed on the Billboard Hot 200 chart for an impressive 80 weeks peaking at # 3. It was certified double platinum in November 1986.

Edgar Winter, along with his brother Johnny, was one of the most popular, recognizable recording artists of the ‘70s. Technically proficient in every aspect of music, a prolific songwriter, and a master at stretching his skill and imagination, Edgar's music encompassed many genres of music, including rock, jazz, blues, and pop, that appealed to a wide range of music fans.

Edgar invented the keyboard body strap early in his career, an innovation that allows him the freedom to move around on stage during his multi-instrument high-energy performances. He was also the first artist to feature a synthesizer as the main instrument in a song. “Frankenstein x93 revolutionized rock and roll and opened up a whole new world of possibilities with experimentation and sound.

With over 20 albums and numerous collaborative efforts to his credit, Edgar has made a lasting mark in the history of American recording artists. His music can be heard in no fewer than fifteen film and television projects, including: “Netherworld, x93 Air America, x93 “My Cousin Vinny, x93 “Wag the Dog, x93 "The Simpsons," "Queer as Folk, “Tupac Resurrection x93 and more. Edgar has also made frequent television and film appearances including: “Late Night With David Letterman, x93 “Netherworld, x93 "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and “Politically Incorrect. x93 He has toured as a member of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band.

Edgar Winter's live shows consistently receive rave reviews as he continues to tour the U.S. and Europe thrilling audiences by remaining on the cutting edge of music and style. Edgar is now at the very top of his game, and his future looks even brighter than his past.

Edgar and his wife, Monique, live in Bevery Hills with their little dog Angelique.

For more info:

http://www.edgarwinter.com/

http://www.allmusic.com/artist/edgar-winter-mn0000178536

Price: $49.50