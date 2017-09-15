Elliott Brood
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
Canadian alt-country, roots-rock trio, Elliott Brood, is known for their captivating, energetic and raucous live performance. With a unique and frenetic approach to roots music, their songs are personal, heart-felt, powerful and roaring. This is sure to be an unforgettable show at The Back Room at Colectivo.
Info
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Live Music/Performance