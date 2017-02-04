Elvis and Blue Suede Shoes

Event time: 7 pm-11pm

Elvis and the Blue Suede Shoes Fan appreciation. Eat, drink and dance the night away. Elvis and The Blue Suede Shoes way of saying "Thank you" to the fans. Public welcome. DJ Music provided by Elvis Prince. Admission $5. Free appetizers. Free Parking. Cash Bar available. 414-455-3726 or 1-708-71ELVIS for more info

Price: $5