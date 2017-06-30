Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203

Event time: 8pm

Elvis Costello

& The Imposters

Sunday, July 16

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Riverside Theater

Elvis Costello has followed his musical curiosity in a career spanning more than 30 years. Don't miss his bombastic full band show with 'The Imposters' live at The Riverside

Info
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203 View Map
Live Music/Performance
