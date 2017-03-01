Elvis Fest VII

Event time: 8:00PM

ELVIS FEST rocks the ULTIMATE LEGENDS Concert is a night packed full of entertainment with tributes to Early ELVIS, Leather ELVIS, Concert ELVIS, NEIL DIAMOND, BLUES BROTHERS, ROY ORBISON, OUTLAW COUNTRY and ROCK-N-ROLL!

Starring KAVAN, straight from the Branson Legends Show; JESSE ARON, national and local award winning Elvis Tribute Artist; highly regarded Neal Diamond Tribute Artist, ERIC EBERT; plus Emcee JIMMY PRINCE. All backed by the great Ultimate Legends Show Band!

Tickets are $20 - $50 and are available at

1) Serb Hall 414-545-6030

2) Via PayPal at www.JimmyPrinceShow.com

For info call 414-327-6244

Price: $20 - $50