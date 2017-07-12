Emoji's, Lies, Instagram Muses, and Headline News By Pedro Velez

Event time: From 9am- 8pm Mon-Fri

Pedro Velez's exhibition Emoji's, Lies, Instagram Muses, and Headline News consists of a series of abstract paintings along with paintings combined with photography dealing with journalism, social media, and the period of sadness, grief, and anxiety brought by the events of the 2016 election cycle. With this exhibit the artist will present political art can be subtle, personal, and disruptive without being literal, or narrative.