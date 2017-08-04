Ensemble Caprice, "iLove Baroque"

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 5pm

Renowned for their innovative approach to Baroque music, this engaging ensemble of recorder duo, cello, guitar, and percussion weaves together eight short stories with two centuries of music from five countries, by Bach, Falconiero, Schmelzer, and Vivaldi, to demonstrate the drama, tenderness, joy, humor, and melancholy of the music that make us all love Baroque.

Tickets and info at

http://earlymusicnow.org/this-season/ensemblecaprice/

Price: $29-$59 adults/seniors, $10-$20 students

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
