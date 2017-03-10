ESCP (East Side Chamber Players) present percussionist Michael Bettine and Maya No Maya

Event time: 7pm

ESCP (East Side Chamber Players), Milwaukee will present percussionist, Michael Bettine as this years' guest Artist.

Concerts will be held on April 1 at All Saints Cathedral at 7:00p.m. and on April 2 at Mount Zion Lutheran Church at 2:00p.m. Bettine will be joined by Maya No Maya, a jazz fusion group with performers Mike Neumeyer, vibes, Jaems Murphy, guitar, and Paul Westphal, tabla.

Michael Bettine refers to himself as a “story teller x93 using the energy of vibrations as the vehicle for connecting the listener with memories; hence the stories are your own. Since 2002, Bettine has worked under the name Gongtopia presenting original compositions on drums and metal instruments. Bettine also works with gongs, singing bowls and bells in presenting Gong Meditation workshops. He states: “I love working with them. I love that I can present these vibrations to people. x93

Using tabla, vibraphone, prepared electric guitar, sound instruments, and subtle electronics; Maya No Maya borrows from classical Indian music and blends them with a background in western classical and jazz. The word “Maya x93 in Sanskrit has many definitions: “Extraordinary power and wisdom, x93 “That which exists, but is constantly changing,. In this way the trio endeavors to continue the tradition of blending western and eastern musical philosophies to create music that takes you on a beautiful journey of transformation.

Price: The concerts are free and open to the public. Donations are gratefully accepted. For further information: www.eastsidechamberplayers.org