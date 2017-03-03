An Evening with Experience Hendrix 2017
Riverside Theater 116 W. Wisconsin Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53203
Event time: 8pm
An Evening with
TOGETHER ON STAGE:
Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Doyle Bramhall, Eric Johnson, Chris Layton, Keb Mo’, Beth Hart, Mato Nanji, Ana Popovic, Noah Hunt, Henri Brown, The Slide Brothers + MORE!
Friday, March 24
Experience Hendrix – The concert event of the year.. Some of the greatest living guitarists play the music of Jimi Hendrix, together, live on the Riverside stage led by original Hendrix bass player Billy Cox. Get the latest Hendrix CD, Machine Gun free with each pair of tickets purchased.