Event time: 8pm

An Evening with

Experience Hendrix 2017

TOGETHER ON STAGE:

Billy Cox, Buddy Guy, Zakk Wylde, Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Jonny Lang, Dweezil Zappa, Doyle Bramhall, Eric Johnson, Chris Layton, Keb Mo’, Beth Hart, Mato Nanji, Ana Popovic, Noah Hunt, Henri Brown, The Slide Brothers + MORE!

Friday, March 24

Doors 6:30pm // Show 8pm

The Riverside Theater

Experience Hendrix – The concert event of the year.. Some of the greatest living guitarists play the music of Jimi Hendrix, together, live on the Riverside stage led by original Hendrix bass player Billy Cox. Get the latest Hendrix CD, Machine Gun free with each pair of tickets purchased.