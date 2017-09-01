An Evening with John Gurda Fundraiser

Event time: 6-9pm

The Bay View Community Center will be hosting beloved Milwaukee historian John Gurda (www.johngurda.com) on September 13 for his talk, Smokestacks on the Lakefront: The History of Milwaukee's South Shore, at 88.9 Radio Milwaukee's Community Room in Walker's Point. The event will include food from Birch + Butcher & Chef Miles Borghgraef, local craft beer from Third Space Brewing and live music, followed by John's talk. Proceeds from ticket sales and the raffle will benefit the Center's programs, which are in critical need of additional funding.

Tickets may be purchased: In Person: at the Bay View Community Center, 1320 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee, By phone: Visa/Mastercard for Will-Call call (414) 482-1000