An Evening with Sheryl Sandberg
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 7pm
×
presents
An Evening with
Sheryl Sandberg
Facebook Chief Operating Officer
Monday, June 5
Doors 6PM / Show 7PM
The Pabst Theater
Join Sheryl Sandberg, co-author (with Adam Grant) of Option B, in conversation with Jane Hamilton, as they talk about building resilience and moving forward after life’s inevitable setbacks.
Each ticket includes a copy of Sheryl's new book, Option B - Facing Adversity, Building Resilience and Finding Joy.
Info
Pabst Theater 144 E. Wells St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Misc. Events, Words