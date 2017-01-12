Ex Fabula's New Year Spectacular

Event time: 3pm

The Spectacular is an annual event featuring true, personal stories from Milwaukeeans who were selected by a jury of Ex Fabula volunteers and storytelling coaches. Tellers will include established storytellers like Aims McGuinness, multiple time Audience Favorite, as well as newer voices from Ex Fabula Community Collaborations. This year, our theme is "Our Little Secret" so get ready to feel a whole range of emotions as the tellers bare their souls!

Traditionally, we've held a December Spectacular event, but people are extra hungry for connection and community in the dead of winter - hence this event. Doors open at 2 pm and stories start at 3 pm. We'll wrap around 5 pm - and perhaps some attendees will head to dinner and continue the storytelling.

As at most Ex Fabula events, audience members are invited to share their own "Our Little Secret" stories via UltraShorts — brief, personal stories written on slips of paper and read onstage by the emcee. Names are optional!

Price: $12 tickets available at www.exfabula.org