Ex Fabula ALL STARS

Event time: 7:30pm

Milwaukee nonprofit Ex Fabula is wrapping up their 8th season of strengthening community bonds through the art of storytelling with their annual ALL STARS event at Turner Hall Ballroom on Thursday May 18.

Throughout the season, community members have come together to listen to true, personal stories and contribute their own - some via UltraShorts, which are written on slips of paper and read by the event emcee, and some told onstage in 5 minutes without notes. All the stories are related to the evening's theme - for example, "Hidden" at the Milwaukee Public Museum in October or "Only in Milwaukee" at 3041 North in April. At the end of each event, attendees vote and select an Audience Favorite, who then goes on to tell a longer story at ALL STARS. This year, the Audience Favorites were Jennifer Hoepner, Barbara Leigh, Jody Hirsh, Sandy Brusin, Tom Matthews, Heather Swanson, Joel Dresang, and Peter May; they'll be crafting new stories on the theme "Unfinished Business".

Price: ALL STARS tickets are available for $12 at www.pabsttheater.org/show/exfabula2017allstars