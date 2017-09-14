Exhibitions

Event time: Oct. 6-Jan. 14, 2018. Monday – Saturday: 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: Noon to 5 p.m.

Kirsten Leenaars, (Re)Housing the American Dream:

A Message From The Future

Re)Housing the American Dream is an ongoing community-based, performative documentary project started in 2015 by Chicago-based artist Kirsten Leenaars. It provides a collective forum for refugee and American-born children to engage critically with their intersecting issues of immigration, segregation, housing, and happiness. (Re)Housing the American Dream is structured as a three-week summer camp in Milwaukee’s Near West Side during which young adults from two nearby schools–Highland Community School and the International Newcomer Center in the Milwaukee Academy of Chinese Language–produce a collective video work that is exhibited at the Haggerty Museum of Art. Visit the project blog to learn more about the daily activities that will result in the production of the 2017 video (Re)Housing the American Dream: A Message from The Future.

Collection Spotlight: James Rosenquist

Acquired by the Haggerty at the end of 2011, F-111 (South, West, North, East) is one of James Rosenquist’s seminal works on paper. Created a decade after the artist’s painting of the same name, this four-part, 290-inch-long lithograph and screenprint set a new standard of scale for prints in the 1970s. Rosenquist conceived this work during one of the most culturally and politically turbulent decades in American history. He later explained that his subject, the F-111 fighter bomber plane, the most technologically advanced weapon at the time, is positioned “flying through the flak of consumer society to question the collusion between the Vietnam death machine, consumerism, the media, and advertising." The Haggerty is exhibiting this work in collaboration with the Milwaukee Public Museum exhibition Weapons: Beyond the Blade, on view at the Milwaukee Public Museum October 7, 2017 – January 1, 2018.