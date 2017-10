×

Esther Nisenthal Krinitz was 15 when she defied Nazi orders, separating from her family as they and the other Jews of their Polish village reported to a nearby train station. Making her way to a village where she was unknown, Esther survived the war by posing as a Polish farm girl. She never saw her family again.

Fifty years later, determined to show her daughters the family they had lost, Esther turned to needle and thread to create a series of 36 hauntingly beautiful, exquisitely detailed works of fabric collage and embroidery – a legacy born of love, loss, and the sheer force of memory.

Get a first look at Fabric of Survival and hear about Esther’s story from her daughter, Bernice Steinhardt, who carries on her mother’s legacy through the program Art & Remembrance. Enjoy wine and dessert, and tours available throughout the evening!

7:00 pm – Doors open

7:30 pm – Presentation by Bernice Steinhardt

RSVP by Monday, February 13

General Admission $15 | Members $10