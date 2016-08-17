Fall Gallery Night

Event time: 5pm-9pm

An evening of art with the Village of Greendale.

Take a stroll through our quaint downtown village shops to discover beautiful art by local artists. Enjoy the Night Market with food trucks, music, street vendors featuring and selling fun, handmade, unique Arts & Crafts items out on Broad Street!

The event will take place in Historic Downtown Greendale participating shops and we will be closing Broad Street for the Night Market.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1055732881229275

Historic Downtown Greendale

5680 Broad Street

Greendale, WI 53129

Price: FREE