Event time: 8pm-12am

Mardi Gras Party featuring the Fall Hazard Band... a buffet of sonic deliciousness that will rock you off your feet! Bringing you an eclectic mix of the best music from all genres, ranging from Van Morrison to Lady Gaga, from Little Big Town to The Ramones. In its first year of existence, voted top 5 in Racine Journal Times' Best of Racine 2012, best band category, and took second place in Best of Racine 2013 - and in 2014, were voted Racine's Best Band! Check them out at http://www.fallhazard.net/

Reservations Accepted!

Price: FREE