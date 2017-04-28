The Family Crest w/Trevor Sensor

Event time: 8pm

The Family Crest

Trevor Sensor

Friday, May 19

Doors 7PM / Show 8PM

The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee

The brainchild of Liam McCormick, The Family Crest is an orchestral indie rock gorup that's set out to reinvent how music could be created. Over 80 members are credited on their first recording. Now a seven-piece core band, boasting over 400 “Extended Family x93 members, The Family Crest will bring their energetic and breathtaking live show to The Back Room at Colectivo this spring.