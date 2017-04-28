The Family Crest w/Trevor Sensor
Colectivo Coffee (On Prospect) 2211 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 8pm
The Family Crest
Trevor Sensor
Friday, May 19
Doors 7PM / Show 8PM
The Back Room @ Colectivo Coffee
The brainchild of Liam McCormick, The Family Crest is an orchestral indie rock gorup that's set out to reinvent how music could be created. Over 80 members are credited on their first recording. Now a seven-piece core band, boasting over 400 “Extended Family x93 members, The Family Crest will bring their energetic and breathtaking live show to The Back Room at Colectivo this spring.
