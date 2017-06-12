Father's Day Prime Rib Dinner at Mason Street Grill

Event time: 5pm-9pm

It’s time to treat dad. At Mason Street Grill, the best way we know how is with big cuts and bold corks. On Father’s Day, June 18, dads can choose from a king cut ($45) or a queen cut ($32) of garlic and herb crusted prime rib served with truffled creamed spinach and Mason Street Grill’s exceptional roasted garlic mashed potatoes.

Along with the meal, Mason Street Grill will have bottles of select wines at special prices, including the 2013 Duckhorn Migration Pinot Noir ($74) and 2009 Chimney Rock Tomahawk Cabernet ($272), which earned a 96 from Wine Enthusiast .