Event time: 8pm

THE FATTY ACIDS

Fri Feb 24 2017 8pm @ 224 W Bruce St.

The Fatty Acids have been a strange fixture in the local scene for almost ten years now. The band’s quirky, often chaotic, but always lyrically-driven songs have attracted Milwaukee show-goers throughout their long existence as the city’s leading scramble-poppers. Let’s face it ... most bands don’t last as long as The Fatty Acids, and when they do those bands end up watching many of their peers rise and fall and fizzle out. But for those rare acts that do stick around, it’s often on albums 3, 4 or 5 that their best work shines through. Such is the case for Dogs of Entertainment. After an almost 3-and-a-half year gap between 2013’s Bolero, the Fatties emerge with their strongest, most mature album; trading the complex arrangements and spastic riffage of their past records for a deeply introspective and stripped down minimalism. A punkish disregard for perfection flows throughout Dogs, but The Fatties make it feel like a more mellow approach to experimentation. Dogs of Entertainment will be released through Gloss Records on 2/21 on vinyl LP. https://thefattyacids.bandcamp.com/album/strangers-in-your-house

https://anodynecoffee.com/shop/shop/fattyacids/

Price: $10