Event time: Wednesday and Thursday 11-6pm, Friday 11-8pm, and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

Featured Artist Exhibit-Juli Janovicz, Rich Keller and Laura Zielinski

Lemon Street Gallery

4601 Sheridan Rd

Kenosha, WI

Regular gallery hours:

Wednesday 11-6pm, Thursday 11-8pm, Friday and Saturday 11-6pm and Sunday 11-4pm

This month long exhibit features the work of Juli Janovicz, Rich Keller, and Laura Zielinski. The Brick Gallery located inside the Lemon Street Gallery will have expanded exhibit space for these artists. Juli Janovicz seeks to capture the essence between what is seen and what can’t be explained in her paintings. Laura Zielinski is a chemist who has designed a wonderful product line that includes essential oils, soap, creams and more. Rich Keller showcases his insightful paintings. Join us for the opening reception on Saturday September 9, 2017 from 6-9pm.

Contact:

Beth Dary

beth@lemonstreetgallery.org

Price: Free