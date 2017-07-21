Felted Soap Workshop

Event time: 1pm - 3pm

Learn to wrap soap in wool roving, and gently felt the wool around the soap, creating wool-felt casing. When used the felt will shrink along with the soap inside, and will also make the bar last longer. It makes a great exfoliator for your skin, and best of all, wool is naturally anti-fungal and anti-bacterial, so your soap will stay fresh longer. Instructor: Beth Dary. Fee $30. Supply Fee of $5 to be paid to the instructor on the day of the class.

