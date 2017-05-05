Event time: Wed -Sat 10-4pm Sun Noon -4

FEMININE FORERUNNERS of Cedarburg June 7 – August 27, 2017

Opening reception: Saturday, June 10, 4:30 – 6:30pm

Feminine Forerunners of Cedarburg features the art of Josephine Ainsworth, Violette Jahnke and Dorothy Zaun, and Lillian Rammel who were active in Cedarburg’s art scene in an earlier generation. Zaun worked mostly in painting, providing historic scenes of Milwaukee and Cedarburg from the 1940s to 1980s. Ainsworth and Jahnke were masters of timeless interior scenes, with Jahnke verging toward abstraction and working with negative space. Internationally-inspired masks in clay and found-object reinterpretations worked into welded metal sculpture form Rammel’s work from the 1970s and 1980s. Generous lenders from area private collections provide the artwork for this exhibition.

The Cedarburg Art Museum is located at W63 N675 Washington Avenue. Museum hours are Wednesday through Saturday, 10 – 4, and Sunday 12 – 4pm.

Price: Donation accepted