Event time: 3pm - 12am Fri 11:30am - 12am Sat 11:30am - 11pm Sun

Festa Italiana is celebrating 40 years of family, fun and tradizione on Milwaukee’s lakefront July 21-23, 2017.

Headlining this year’s entertainment lineup is Gin Blossoms, Sal “The Voice x93 Valentinetti star of Season 11 of “America’s Got Talent x93 and BoDeans featuring 2012 “The Voice x93 finalist Nicholas David. Other entertainment acts sure to please festa-goers include Ray Massa’s EuroRhythms, The Sicilian Tenors, Anna Calemme, Tre Principesse, Tony Spavone, The Russo Brothers and the Florentine Opera. For those looking to rock out at Festa, Violin Femmes starring Bella Electric Strings and Dog ‘N’ Butterfly, the Ultimate Heart Tribute Band will not disappoint.

Visit the Cucina Showcase to see celebrity chef Rossella Rago demonstrate her favorite Italian recipes and partake in the annual cannoli contest and kid’s pizza making contest! Attendees can enjoy Italian heritage and culture featuring Flag-Throwers of the Florentine – Direct from Italy, Liguria region and genealogy exhibit. The Italian Heritage Photo Exhibit sponsored by Sendik’s houses hundreds of photos featuring Milwaukee’s early Italians and has a special meaning as Festa celebrates forty years.

Explore Festa from the waters view on a romantic gondola ride. Play a game of bocce, sing your heart out at Italian Idol and enjoy FREE carnival rides for the whole famiglia! Classic Italian fare and wine tastings return. Don’t miss the best Italian-style fireworks in the sky every evening! Most Reverend Jeffrey R. Haines will lead this year’s traditional Sunday Mass at 11 a.m. Mass is followed by a procession of societies and patron saints, concluded with a benediction.

Festa will host the Lombardi 3K Walk/5K Run to Tackle Cancer on Saturday, July 22! Grab your friends and family and help #TackleCancer. Free admission into Festa for runners and walkers.

Tickets for Festa Italiana are now on sale. Purchase your advance ticket for $10 now through July 20 at http://www.festaitaliana.com. Tickets are $13 at the Gate. Children 12 and under free. Former and active military, firefighters, law enforcement and teachers and one guest get in free Sunday, July 23.

