Event time: 3pm

Festival City Symphony - Pioneers and Prodigies

Sunday, May 7

Doors 2PM / Show 3PM

Children’s Program Notes at 2:45PM in the East lobby

The Pabst Theater

To close our season we are proud to present to you a work by a too-often overlooked American composer. Amy Beach (1867-1944) was the first internationally acclaimed American woman composer. Her “Gaelic Symphony, x93 based on English, Scottish, and Irish melodies, was the first symphony composed and published by an American woman. It premiered in 1896 to critical acclaim. To top off our season, noted Milwaukee-based star violinist Frank Almond returns to perform the well known Wieniawski “Violin Concerto in D minor. x93 We open the concert with Mendelssohn’s exciting “Overture to Ruy Blas, x93 a perennial audience favorite.