Fine Arts Quartet

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211

Event time: 3pm

The award-winning chamber ensemble, Fine Arts Quartet, will present works by Shostakovich and Mozart. Timothy Noonan will host a pre-concert talk beginning an hour before the concert.

Price: General - $10 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $10 Students and under 18 - $5 Online arts.uwm.edu/tickets Phone (414) 229-4308

UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
