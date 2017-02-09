Fine Arts Quartet
UWM Helene Zelazo Center for the Performing Arts 2419 E. Kenwood Blvd., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53211
Event time: 3pm
The award-winning chamber ensemble, Fine Arts Quartet, will present works by Shostakovich and Mozart. Timothy Noonan will host a pre-concert talk beginning an hour before the concert.
Price: General - $10 Seniors, UWM Faculty and Staff - $10 Students and under 18 - $5 Online arts.uwm.edu/tickets Phone (414) 229-4308
