Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Small Forest

Event time: 7pm

On Saturday, January 28 at 7 p.m., DCA will present a concert in the intimate Fireside Lobby by popular Door County trio Small Forest. Small Forest is a progressive folk-rock band featuring Jeanne Kuhns, Marybeth Mattson and Patrick Palmer. Mother/daughter songwriters Kuhns and Mattson sing soaring harmonies together on their own original music, which is influenced in part by their lives in Door County. Kuhns and Mattson’s compelling guitar stylings (along with an occasional djembe beat) are made all the richer by Patrick Palmer’s innovative bass lines and vocals. At DCA, Small Forest will be joined by special guest George Sawyn (lead guitar).

Price: Tickets for the concert are $17.50. Seating is limited; advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org