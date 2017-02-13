Fireside Coffeehouse Concert: Terry Murphy with Special Guest Pete Evans

Event time: 7pm

On Saturday, February 25, at 7 p.m., DCA will present a concert in the intimate Fireside Lobby by singer-songwriter Terry Murphy and multi-instrumentalist Pete Evans. Murphy and Evans are seasoned, like-minded Door County musicians, eager to explore improvisational opportunities in a live setting. Murphy has five recordings of original material and embraces the idea that songs are very much “alive, x93 subject to changes in mood, tempo, lyrics and purpose, resulting in energetic, musically pleasing moments. When not performing with Murphy, Evans enjoys sitting in as a guest artist with other local musicians. Murphy is also a member of popular Door County bluegrass band Last Man Standing.

Tickets for the concert are $17.50. Seating is limited; advance reservations are recommended and can be made at the DCA box office, located on Highway 42 in Fish Creek. The box office is open Monday-Friday, 12-5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in person, on the phone at (920) 868-2728, or online at www.dcauditorium.org. The concert is sponsored by The Cordon Family Foundation. Coffee and treats from Base Camp Coffee Shop will be available for purchase.

