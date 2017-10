×

How much information is actually given out in the first five minutes of a movie? David Ryan Lane wants to find out!

In FIRST FIVE, Dave and his hand-picked squad of performers (James Boland, Brittney Giessel, Erik Koconis, and Audra Handschke) watch ONLY the first five minutes of a VHS tape, then improvise the rest!

It could be a well-known Hollywood blockbuster or bargain-bin, direct-to-home-video trash. Whatever it WAS, it's going to get a LOT funnier once Dave and his team get through with it!

It all takes place at Urban Harvest Brewing Company, where they brew hand-crafted ales and lagers in small batches several times a week. This creates a versatile line-up of beers to choose from, as well as adventurous seasonal and specialty brews.

Enjoy a pint or two before, during and after the show!