Event time: 3:30pm

The community is invited to a concert presented by the First Presbyterian Church of Racine Handbell Choir, under the direction of Nancy Buck. This free event will be held at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 614 Main St. (at 7th St.) in Racine, at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 11. The church is handicapped-accessible. For information: 847-830-8277.

Price: free