First Stage presents: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Event time: 1pm and 3:30pm Sat. and Sun. 7pm Friday 6th & 27th.

Take a fantastic musical adventure with an out-of-this-world car that flies through the air and sails the seas. Cheer on the devoted father and eccentric inventor, Caractacus Potts, and his children, Jemima and Jeremy, as they plot to rescue Grandpa Potts and the children of Vulgaria from the dastardly Baron Bomburst. Based on the beloved 1968 film based on Ian Fleming's children's book and featuring an unforgettable score, this is one family-friendly blockbuster that audiences will find "Truly Scrumptious." Suggested for families with young people ages 6 – 16+

Price: Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased at www.firststage.org