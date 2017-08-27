First Stage presents: Judy Moody & Stink: The Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Treasure Hunt

Event time: 1pm and 3:30pm Sat. and Sun.

Third grade has put Judy Moody in a mood. She's got to figure out what to include in her "Me" collage, and her know-it-all little brother Stink keeps getting in the way. When the Moody family drops anchor on “Artichoke x93 Island, they meet Cap’n Weevil with a secret treasure map, launching them on a mad dash across the island in search of gold. But they’re not the only salty dogs lookin’ for loot! Can Judy Moody and Stink outwit their competition in time? Will Judy finish her project? Set sail on this world premiere and find out! Suggested for families with young people ages 5 – 9+

Price: Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased at www.firststage.org