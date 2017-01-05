First Stage presents: Lovabye Dragon

A world premiere musical adapted from the “Dragon and Girl x93 books by

award-winning Wisconsin author Barbara Joosse

January 21- February 19, 2017

Milwaukee Youth Arts Center

Adapted from the “Dragon and Girl x93 books by Barbara Joosse

By Jeff Frank with help from Barbara Joosse

Music and Lyrics by The Happy Racers

Directed by Jeff Frank

First Stage continues its First Steps series with the world premiere of LOVABYE DRAGON, January 21 through February 19, 2017. Performances will take place at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street, Milwaukee. First Steps performances are designed to provide families with young children (ages 3-7+) an introduction to theater in an engaging environment. Tickets can be purchased online at www.firststage.org or by phone at the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961.

Covering three books in the Dragon and Girl series by Wisconsin author Barbara Joosse – Lovabye Dragon , Evermore Dragon and Sail Away Dragon – this adaptation with infectious music and lyrics by The Happy Racers is sure to put a smile on everyone’s face. “Our young audiences are sure to love this enchanted tale of a friendship between a girl and a dragon, x93 commented Frank. “We’re thrilled to premiere this story by one of Wisconsin’s finest writers on our stage, and the music created for the show by The Happy Racers will have children and adults singing and dancing as they leave the theater. x93

Saturday, January 21 at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, January 22 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 28 at 11:00 a.m, 1:00 & 3:30pm.

Sunday, January 29 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 4 at 11:00 a.m, 1:00 & 3:30pm.

Sunday, February 5 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 11 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Sunday, February 12 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Saturday, February 18 at 11:00 a.m., 1:00 & 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, February 19 at 11:00 a.m. & 1:00 p.m.

Price: TICKETS for LOVABYE DRAGON are $14. Tickets may be purchased at www.firststage.org or by phone (414) 267-2961.