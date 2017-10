First Stage presents: Robin Hood

×

A fresh look at the timeless tale of thelegendary hero. When Robin, Little John and Friar Tuck are captured, it fallsto Marian and the Merry Men-in-training to come to the rescue. Full ofadventure and with laughs aplenty, this new take on a classic tale is suitablefor the entire family. Suggestedfor families with young people ages 7-16+

Friday,February 17 - 7:00 PM Todd Wehr Theater

Saturday,February 18 - 1:00 PM Todd Wehr Theater

Saturday,February 18 - 3:30 PM Todd Wehr Theater

