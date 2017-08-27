First Stage presents: The Wiz

Event time: 1pm and 3:30pm Sat. and Sun.

It’s the timeless classic you know and love, with a modern, soulful twist. When an epic tornado lands Dorothy in a faraway place, she is sent on an unforgettable adventure to defeat the Wicked Witch of the West, and find the great and powerful Wiz to help her return home. Come along on a spectacular journey as Dorothy, Scarecrow, Tinman, and the Cowardly Lion ease on down the yellow brick road to the magical land of Oz. Suggested for families with young people ages 6 – 16+

Price: Tickets begin at $14 and can be purchased at www.firststage.org