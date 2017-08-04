Flanders Recorder Quartet
St. Paul's Episcopal Church 914 E. Knapp St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202
Event time: 5pm
This beloved ensemble returns to Milwaukee to delivers its signature style for the last time. This program focuses on transcriptions of music for organ and traverso, with compositions shifting between old and new (including two commissions), and supplying a touch of up-tempo swing repertoire. Final Chapter: 30 Years stands for a great celebration of the recorder, one final burst of colorful fireworks.
Tickets and info at: http://earlymusicnow.org/this-season/flanders/
Price: $29-$59 adults/seniors, $10-$20 students
