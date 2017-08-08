Event time: Sunday August 27 all day starting at 8am

The first-ever Fly-In Golf Outing at Lake Lawn Resort in Delavan, Wisconsin will be held on Sunday, August 27th.

The golf outing is an 18-hole scramble format tournament. There will be several on-course games, an optional skins game and prizes for the 1st, 2nd and 4th-place teams. A portion of proceeds will go to benefit the UW Med Flight Program.

We are celebrating Lake Lawn Airport’s 43rd year in operation. Pilots are encouraged to fly into our airport, and they will be shuttled across the street to our Majestic Oaks Golf Course on Delavan Lake.

$75 per player includes continental breakfast, golf scramble and lunch after the round. (Majestic Oaks full member price is $40.)