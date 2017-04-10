"For the Birds" Spring Floral Show

Event time: April 15-May 29. Mon through Fri.: 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Sat., Sun., and Major Holidays: 9 a.m.–4 p.m.

Easter Lilies and other spring blooms will set the backdrop of “For the Birds, x93 the spring floral show at The Domes, 524 S. Layton Blvd. Sponsored by J.W. Jung Seed Co., the show will open for the holiday weekend, April 15 and 16, from 9 a.m.–4 p.m. The Easter Bunny will also be making an appearance at the Domes from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Adding color to the show will be fields of ‘Early Bird Blue’ Forget-Me-Nots; ‘Midget Red’ heavenly scented Stock; mixed colors of Primula (primrose); orange, red, purple, and pink tulips; and various hues of Ranuculus (buttercup), Salpiglossis, and Gerbera Daisies.

Interspersed in the landscape will be sculpted models of birds at birdhouses and bird feeders. Some of the models are purely decorative, while others are of bird species seen in Wisconsin’s urban backyards or on lakes in Wisconsin’s Northwoods. Red-tailed Hawk, Mourning Dove, Common Grackle, American Robin, and Common Loon are included in the show.

The overlook will feature a large mural depicting the variety of birds that visit Wisconsin.

The show runs through May 29. The Domes is located at 524 S. Layton Blvd. Four special events are planned during the show’s run.