FOREIGN FILM SERIES AND UWP BLACK STUDENT UNION PRESENT:“QUEENOF KATWE x93

Award-winning film part of Black History Month celebration

“Queen of Katwe x93 is an inspiring film based onthe true story of Phiona, a 10-year-old Ugandan girl born into poverty whoselife rapidly changes after she is introduced to the game of chess and againstall odds becomes a national champion. The film will be shown Thursday, Feb. 16,at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday, Feb. 18, at 2:30 p.m. in the UW-Parkside StudentCenter Cinema.

TheUniversity of Wisconsin-Parkside Black Student Union and Foreign Film Seriespresent “Queen of Katwe x93 as part of the university’s Black History Monthcelebration. There is no cost for admission. Donations to support the BlackStudent Union will be accepted.

“Queenof Katwe x93 (PG), directed by Mira Nair and starring Madina Nalwanga, earned theAfrican-American Film Critics Association Top 10 Films Award in 2016 and theWomen Film Critics Circle Awards Best Family Film.

“Queenof Katwe x93 promotional trailer, http://www.imdb.com/title/tt4341582/?ref_=nv_sr_2.