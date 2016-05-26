Four Guyz in Dinner Jackets

Event time: 7:30 PM Sat and 2:00 PM Sun

Wisconsin's premiere doo-wop group is back for more fun! Along with their dynamic live band, the sharp-suited foursome of Reginald T. Kurschner (high tenor), Don Lobacz (first tenor), Tommy Lueck (baritone), and Aaron Schmidt (bass) revive musical memories of the doo-wop and rock 'n' roll era. This high-octane romp through favorite historic tunes is delivered with fun, energetic harmony and the style you've come to love with the Guyz.

Price: ADULT $28 | 4X20 $20