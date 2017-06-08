Four1Funk Fridays

Google Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-06 00:00:00

Nomad World Pub 1401 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202

Event time: Second Friday of the month at 9pm

Nomad is throwing an epic funk party the second Friday of every month! The Defstar DJ duo takes the stage at 9pm, bringing their talkbox/harmonic/turntables style to the stage and showing you what funk is all about. Both floors open!   

 

Join us this summer on June 9th, July 14th, and August 11th.

Price: No cover

Info
Nomad World Pub 1401 E. Brady St., Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53202 View Map
Beer, Wine, Spirits & More!
Google Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 iCalendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-06 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-13 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-13 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-13 00:00:00 iCalendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-13 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-20 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-20 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-20 00:00:00 iCalendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-20 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 iCalendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-10-27 00:00:00 Google Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-11-03 00:00:00 iCalendar - Four1Funk Fridays - 2017-11-03 00:00:00