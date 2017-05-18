Fourteenth Annual Nohl Fellowship Exhibition

Event time: June 8-Sept. 17. Museum hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 am to 4:30 pm; Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm; and Sunday, noon to 5 pm.

The Haggerty Museum of Art at Marquette University opens an exhibition of work by the artists who received the Greater Milwaukee Foundation’s Mary L. Nohl Fund Fellowships for Individual Artists in 2016. The exhibition brings together work by Jesse McLean and Joseph Mougel in the Established category; and three artists in the Emerging category: Rose Curley, Robin Jebavy, and Brooke Thiele. The exhibition was curated by Emilia Layden, Curator of Collections and Exhibitions at the Haggerty Museum of Art.

The Nohl Fellowship exhibition opens on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at the Haggerty Museum of Art, located at 13th and Clybourn Streets on the Marquette campus. A public opening reception will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 6-8 pm.