Fox and Branch (11am)

FOX AND BRANCH

Sun Jan 29 2017 11am @ 224 W Bruce St. - FREE

A Fox and Branch family show is all about audience participation. In fact, we try to make the entire idea of there being “an audience x93 disappear: we are just a big group of people having fun. The kids get to sing, clap, dance and play rhythm instruments. Adults get to enjoy the music, clap and sing along.

Some of the music we present will be familiar to many families, but we also try to introduce new material that will surprise and amuse children and adults alike. We draw our material from American roots sources and from world traditions.

