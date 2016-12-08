Free Kite Festival at Veterans Park, New Year's Day

Event time: 11am-5pm

Gift of Wings, the Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois, and Milwaukee County Parks invite the public to the free, “Cool Fool Kite Festival, x93 New Year’s Day at Veterans Park, 1300 N. Lincoln Memorial Drive.

Celebrating its 30th year, the festival kicks off at 11 a.m. The giant kites of Yves Laforest—including the popular giant octopus—will be flying high over Milwaukee’s Lakefront. Together, Laforest and Gift of Wings have the largest collection of giant kites in the Midwest. Additional kites flown by professionals and the public will fill the sky.

Visitors and spectators are encouraged to bring their own kites to participate in the “fun fly, x93 running until 5 p.m. (or as long as the weather allows). Those without kites may purchase them at the festival.

Free hot chocolate, coffee, and snacks will be served, while supplies last, compliments of Gift of Wings. Hot food will be available for purchase.

Complementing the event, The Quiet Ice Carvers, will be working their magic on blocks of ice and will be offering ice-carving lessons.

Parking for the event is free.

The festival is sponsored by Gift of Wings, B93.3, FM 102/1, 1290 AM / 100.3 FM Milwaukee's True Oldies Station, and the Kite Society of Wisconsin and Illinois. For more information, call (414) 305-3145. or visit www.giftofwings.com.

Price: free