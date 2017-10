×

Lesson will take place in the Community Room at the MLK Library.

ALL LEVELS + FREE + ALL AGES

Drop-in! No flute, no problem! Please contact me at Caylee's Flute Community on Facebook or email at cayleesflutecommunity@gmail.com to discuss options. You may participate or observe in one or all lessons in this series.

Enjoy a short flute performance by Caylee Wells promptly at the beginning of each lesson.

Message me to request topics you'd like covered and I will do my best to accommodate!

All current students are invited to perform, observe, or assist.

Looking forward to meet you!